Antioch brush fire spreads to apartment complex

Firefighters raced to the scene of a brush fire in Antioch that burned into an apartment building Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out in the area of James Donlon Boulevard and Tabora Drive. The building was quickly evacuated before flames reached the complex.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said the blaze damaged four apartment units.

The fire was brought under control around 4:59 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Authorities said a garbage compacter might have sparked the blaze, but an exact cause has not been determined.