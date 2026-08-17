Antioch man accused of racist tirade seen in viral video

The Brief On the video, the man addresses his next-door neighbor, a Black woman, while she records him. The man has since been charged with a hate crime in a separate incident that allegedly occurred days later. At about 10 a.m. Monday, someone threw a firework at the man's home.



The home of an Antioch man accused of a racist tirade against his neighbor was hit by a firework Monday morning amid outrage over the incident, caught on camera, that has since gone viral on social media.

The man's home sustained minor damage from the firework, though no one was hurt.

Antioch man yells at neighbor in viral video

What we know:

On the video taken July 23, the man, identified as 33-year-old Adrian Joseph Ramirez, addresses his next-door neighbor, a Black woman, while she records him.

He repeatedly calls her the n-word.

She does not engage, only saying "mm-hmm," at times.

He tells her his use of the n-word is not a crime. Although Antioch police are investigating, KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza says he's right.

"No matter how profoundly offensive this type of language is, the First Amendment protects it. He's not going to be arrested for what he did," Cardoza said.

In a phone interview Monday evening, the woman targeted in the video said she's overwhelmed by the ordeal.

"My anxiety is very high," she said. "My emotions is high. My nervous system is just all over the place right now."

She hopes the man gets help to change his behavior.

"I want him to be removed from the home and get help, or whatever he needs, so that he doesn't be this way toward people," she told KTVU.

Man charged with hate crime in separate incident

What they're saying:

Three days after the initial incident on July 23, the Antioch man was arrested for allegedly using the n-word and pushing a Black man passing by his home.

KTVU learned he was charged with battery and a hate crime in that incident.

The viral video of the July 23 incident has stirred outrage, so much so that Ramirez and his family's address and phone numbers have been posted online.

Firecracker tossed at man's home

What we know:

At about 10 a.m. Monday, someone threw a firework at the man's home.

"I heard two consecutive loud, loud booms," said Raven Figueroa, who lives on the street.

It caused minor damage to a flowerpot and some siding of the home, though no one was hurt.

The Walnut Creek police bomb squad was summoned to investigate.

"Possibly an M-1000 or similar that was thrown at the residence," said Antioch Police Lt. Mike Mellone.

He said he understands emotions are high, but said it doesn't justify vigilantism.

"That type of retribution is not acceptable in our society, and they need to rely on the police department and the criminal justice process to see its way through," Mellone said.

Mother speaks out

What they're saying:

Ramirez's mother, Mary Ann Ramirez, told KTVU, "The words that were spoken, they're not good words and, you know, we understand that."

She added, "We don't condone it. We're his parents, and, like I said, he has issues."

She said what her son said is hurtful but that it doesn't justify targeting his home.

"They're putting my family's life –it's not just my son they're after, it's everyone, you know? What they did today was to the house," she said.

KTVU cameras caught a glimpse of her son as he retrieved food delivered for the neighborhood cats he feeds.

"The fact that people are coming after him and doxxing him, you know, two wrongs don't make a right," Cardoza said.

Mellone reinforced the importance of the neighborhood's safety.

"We really need to think about the totality of the neighborhood's safety here. We have neighbors on either side of these folks here that want to leave in peace," Mellone said.,

Antioch police statement

Dig deeper:

Following this report, the Antioch Police Department shared a statement on social media with more information on Monday's firework explosion and a restraining order that was filed following the July 23 incident.

Antioch police said, in part:

"The residence is associated with several incidents from July 2026. One of those incidents, which recently received significant attention on social media, was addressed through the courts and resulted in a restraining order. In a separate incident involving a different victim, the same suspect was arrested for an alleged civil rights violation and battery.

That case was referred to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, which subsequently filed misdemeanor charges alleging violation of civil rights and simple battery. The criminal case remains pending.

Investigators are examining whether today’s incident is connected to the recent social media attention surrounding the July incidents. While APD recognizes the strong public reaction, retaliation and vigilante acts are not an acceptable substitute for the criminal justice process.

The July matters were investigated by APD and are being addressed through the appropriate legal processes."

To read the entire statement, click here.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan