Antioch man arrested in 2007 Pittsburg homicide case

Pittsburg police arrested a man Wednesday morning whom they suspect is responsible for a cold-case shooting death 16 years ago.

Larry Abercrombie was 32 when he was shot at the front door of his home on South Catamaran Circle at about 10:45 p.m. on June 8, 2007 and later died at a hospital.

Police at the time said they were looking for two suspects in their late teens or early 20s and that there was evidence of drug dealing at the home.

It appeared as if whoever shot Abercrombie was also attempting to rob him, police said in 2007.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 40-year-old Desante Blake of Antioch based on DNA evidence that was collected at the scene and recently sent to the Contra Costa County Crime Lab by a cold case detective, according to Pittsburg police.

Detectives also searched Blake's Antioch home, where they allegedly uncovered additional unspecified evidence implicating him in Abercrombie's killing, police said.

"The arrest in this cold case homicide serves as a reminder that justice can be served no matter how much time has passed," Pittsburg Police Chief Steve Albanese said in a social media post Friday.

Blake was booked into Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2.3 million bail, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Pittsburg Police Department's Investigations Division at (925) 252-4151.