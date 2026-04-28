Man charged in Antioch killing of child's mother
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A 22-year-old man has been charged in the killing of his child’s mother in Antioch, authorities said.
Charges filed
What we know:
Zahvon Hopson, of Oakland, was charged with murder in the Feb. 19 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Dimon Lasly Commodore, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Hopson and Commodore shared a young son.
Zahvon Hopson, 22, has been charged with murder in the Feb. 19 shooting death of his son's mother, 20-year-old Dimon Lasly Commodore in Antioch.
Shooting details
The backstory:
Commodore was found shot in the 2200 block of Sycamore Drive and died at the scene. Authorities have not disclosed what led up to the shooting.
Arrest and arraignment
Hopson fled to San Diego, where he was arrested April 10, officials said.
He is being held on $2.1 million bail.
He pleaded not guilty Tuesday at his arraignment.
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The Source: Contra Costa County District Attorney