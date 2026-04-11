Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 20-year-old woman in Antioch

article

The Brief A woman was found shot on Feb. 19 in the 2200 block of Sycamore Drive in Antioch and died at the scene. Zahvon Hopson was identified as a suspect through a combination of video surveillance, witness statements, and forensic evidence. He was taken into custody by the San Diego Police Department's Special Investigations Unit, police said on Saturday.



A suspect was arrested Friday in the slaying of a 20-year-old woman earlier this year, Antioch police said.

What We Know

Zahvon Hopson was taken into custody by the San Diego Police Department's Special Investigations Unit, police said.

The backstory:

The woman was found shot about 7:17 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the 2200 block of Sycamore Drive, police said.

She died at the scene.

Hopson was identified as a suspect through a combination of video surveillance, witness statements, and forensic evidence, according to police.

He was considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public were advised not to confront him.

What you can do:

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Shaffer at (925) 779-6944 or cshaffer@antiochca.gov.