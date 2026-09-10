Antioch parents push to fix failing fire alarms, restore technician role

The Brief Parents told the trustees that the fire alarm systems at most district sites are not fully functioning, and that multiple safety tools, including emergency radios, are also failing. The reason, they say, is that the district no longer has a technician to repair them after the district eliminated that position during layoffs last year. The board did not make any motion on whether to address the reinstatement of the position.



Parents turned out at an Antioch school board meeting on Wednesday night to talk about how faulty equipment is putting students' safety at risk.

Fire alarms not fully functioning

Why you should care:

Specifically, parents told the trustees that the fire alarm systems at most district sites are not fully functioning, and that multiple safety tools, including emergency radios, are also failing.

The reason, they say, is that the district no longer has a technician to repair them after the district eliminated that position during layoffs last year. Those who came to the meeting said they want that job to be reinstated.

Antioch parents press board on fire safety costs

"How much are we paying for fire watch and outside inspections, and how does that compare to what we would have just paid the electronic technician, whose job was to maintain those systems?" asked parent Danielle Watson.

No action taken

What's next:

The board did not make any motion on whether to address the reinstatement of the position. The matter was not placed on the agenda.

KTVU reached out to the school district for comment but has not heard back.