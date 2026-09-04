Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele opens up about expectations, pre-game TikTok

The Brief All eyes across the Atlantic Coast Conference and college football are fixed on California quarterback Jaron-Keave Sagapolutele as he returns for his second year under center. Rated by experts as the top returning player in the country, the Golden Bears' signal-caller enters the season carrying national hype and sky-high expectations. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with KTVU, Sagapolutele opened up about staying grounded amidst national praise.



All eyes across the Atlantic Coast Conference and college football are fixed on California quarterback Jaron-Keave Sagapolutele as he returns for his second year under center.

Rated by experts as the top returning player in the country, the Golden Bears' signal-caller enters the season carrying national hype and sky-high expectations.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with KTVU, Sagapolutele opened up about staying grounded amidst national praise.

"Relying on my faith, knowing that my family raised me right, humble beginnings, glorifying God in everything I do," Sagapolutele said. "Sticking to myself, sticking to my process, and going out there to continue to be the best person I can be."

When asked if having his name firmly in national awards conversations excites him, the sophomore QB didn't shy away from the momentum.

"Most definitely, it's a blessing for sure," he said. "Wanting to continue to keep getting better and wanting to keep being me."

Freshman standout to national star

Sagapolutele’s hype is backed up by an impressive true freshman campaign.

Starting all 13 games last season, he demonstrated remarkable poise and showcased his strong arm paired with sharp accuracy. Last season, Sagapolutele threw for nearly 3,500 yards and 18 touchdowns. He completed almost 65 percent of his passes.

This year, the setup around him is stronger.

With new head coach Tosh Lupoi making his debut and an expanded array of offensive weapons, the stage is set for a potential ACC Player of the Year campaign.

Setting a new tone

For Sagapolutele, individual stats take a backseat to team milestones. When looking toward the horizon, his targets for Cal football are explicit.

"Going to the ACC Championship, going to the playoffs—it's something I believe we can really do," Sagapolutele said. "We have the talent to do it, we have the coaches to do it. It's up to us to put it all together."

Cal carries a rich legacy as a quarterback powerhouse, having produced elite NFL starters like Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers. Sagapolutele has all the tools to potentially be next in line.

Gameday preparation: Pasta & TikTok

Despite the high stakes, Sagapolutele keeps his pre-game ritual straightforward. The night before a matchup, he sticks to a classic dish of pasta to carbo-load. On game day, he tunes out the outside noise.

"I don't like to answer calls or texts before the game," Sagapolutele revealed. "I just watch TikTok or something and then get rolling."