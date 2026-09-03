Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclist killed in San Jose collision involving dump truck

By
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose
Published September 3, 2026 3:41 PM PDT
Published September 3, 2026 3:41 PM PDT
E-bike cyclist hit and killed by dump truck driver
E-bike cyclist hit and killed by dump truck driver

E-bike cyclist hit and killed by dump truck driver

An e-bike collided with a dump truck during the morning commute, killing the cyclist. The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, but the driver of the dump truck is cooperating, police say. 

The Brief

    • A man riding an electric bike was struck and killed by a dump truck during Thursday morning's commute in San Jose.
    • The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on westbound Tully Road near the northbound entrance to Highway 101.
    • San Jose traffic fatalities have reached 32 so far this year, up from 22 at the same time last year.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A bicyclist riding an electric bicycle was struck and killed by a dump truck during the Thursday morning commute in San Jose.

Man on electric bike fatally hit by truck

What we know:

The fatal collision occurred around 7:45 a.m. on westbound Tully Road, just before the northbound entrance to Highway 101. San Jose police said the victim, an adult male, was riding in the marked bicycle lane when he was struck.

Bicyclist killed in San Jose
Bicyclist killed in San Jose

Bicyclist killed in San Jose

A bicyclist was killed about 8 a.m. at Tully Road and Hwy 101 on ramp.  The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Road closures are in place. Westbound Tully Rd from S. King Rd to Highway 101 on ramp will be blocked off for an extended amount of time. 

Investigators spent the morning carefully documenting the scene, using paint markings on the roadway to recreate the sequence of events. Hours after the crash, a wheel from the electric bicycle could still be seen lying in the middle of Tully Road. The driver of the dump truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The scene of a fatal crash on Tully Road in San Jose, Calif. on Sept. 3, 2026. A man riding an electric bike was struck by a dump truck during the morning commute.

San Jose traffic fatalities spike 

Why you should care:

The death marks a rising trend in roadway deaths across the city. At this time last year, San Jose had recorded 22 traffic-related fatalities. With Thursday's crash, that number has jumped to 32 for the year.

Tracey Sellick, who works at the intersection, described the area as consistently hazardous due to distracted and aggressive motorists.

"A lot of reckless driving, people playing on their phones, not paying any attention," Sellick said, adding that drivers frequently run red lights along the stretch of Tully Road between South King Road and Highway 101. "I never turn when the light turns green — I wait for 3 to 5 cars to run the red light."

Shooting at San Jose liquor store; suspect fled
Shooting at San Jose liquor store; suspect fled

Shooting at San Jose liquor store; suspect fled

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Paul's Liquor in San Jose at Taylor Street and Stockton Avenue. The suspect fled. One witness said he's never seen so many police cars. 

City targets Tully Road safety improvements 

Local perspective:

The location of the crash falls within San Jose City Council District 7, represented by Council Member Bien Doan. Doan noted that this stretch of Tully Road is identified as a high-priority area under the city's "Vision Zero" initiative, which aims to eliminate all traffic fatalities by 2040.

"It is a tragic death," Doan said. He noted that reducing crashes requires a comprehensive approach, including "education to protective bike lanes, lighting, design, possibly controlling the red lights to slow people down even more."

Doan emphasized that road safety is a shared responsibility among drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike, acknowledging that infrastructure changes take time. "We don't make things happen overnight," Doan said. "We are able to decrease it slowly and effectively over time."

In an afternoon update, San Jose police stated that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision. Authorities have not indicated whether the driver of the dump truck will face any citations.

The Source: Information in this story came from the San Jose Police Department and interviews with San Jose District 7 City Councilmember Bien Doan, and resident Tracey Sellick, who works at the intersection. The story was reported by KTVU reporter Mark Sayre.

San JoseCrime and Public Safety