Bicyclist killed in San Jose collision involving dump truck

The Brief A man riding an electric bike was struck and killed by a dump truck during Thursday morning's commute in San Jose. The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on westbound Tully Road near the northbound entrance to Highway 101. San Jose traffic fatalities have reached 32 so far this year, up from 22 at the same time last year.



A bicyclist riding an electric bicycle was struck and killed by a dump truck during the Thursday morning commute in San Jose.

Man on electric bike fatally hit by truck

What we know:

The fatal collision occurred around 7:45 a.m. on westbound Tully Road, just before the northbound entrance to Highway 101. San Jose police said the victim, an adult male, was riding in the marked bicycle lane when he was struck.

Investigators spent the morning carefully documenting the scene, using paint markings on the roadway to recreate the sequence of events. Hours after the crash, a wheel from the electric bicycle could still be seen lying in the middle of Tully Road. The driver of the dump truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The scene of a fatal crash on Tully Road in San Jose, Calif. on Sept. 3, 2026. A man riding an electric bike was struck by a dump truck during the morning commute.

San Jose traffic fatalities spike

Why you should care:

The death marks a rising trend in roadway deaths across the city. At this time last year, San Jose had recorded 22 traffic-related fatalities. With Thursday's crash, that number has jumped to 32 for the year.

Tracey Sellick, who works at the intersection, described the area as consistently hazardous due to distracted and aggressive motorists.

"A lot of reckless driving, people playing on their phones, not paying any attention," Sellick said, adding that drivers frequently run red lights along the stretch of Tully Road between South King Road and Highway 101. "I never turn when the light turns green — I wait for 3 to 5 cars to run the red light."

City targets Tully Road safety improvements

Local perspective:

The location of the crash falls within San Jose City Council District 7, represented by Council Member Bien Doan. Doan noted that this stretch of Tully Road is identified as a high-priority area under the city's "Vision Zero" initiative, which aims to eliminate all traffic fatalities by 2040.

"It is a tragic death," Doan said. He noted that reducing crashes requires a comprehensive approach, including "education to protective bike lanes, lighting, design, possibly controlling the red lights to slow people down even more."

Doan emphasized that road safety is a shared responsibility among drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike, acknowledging that infrastructure changes take time. "We don't make things happen overnight," Doan said. "We are able to decrease it slowly and effectively over time."

In an afternoon update, San Jose police stated that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision. Authorities have not indicated whether the driver of the dump truck will face any citations.