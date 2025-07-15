Antioch vegetation fire: Smoke advisory issued

Firefighters in the East Bay have contained the perimeter of a vegetation fire on Oakley Road and Willow Avenue in Antioch on Tuesday.

The 10-acre fire broke out at around 4:25 p.m. and quickly reached a third alarm.

Thick black smoke filled the air as SkyFOX flew above the scene. By 5:25 p.m., the smoke had turned white as the Contra Costa County Fire Department began to get the upper hand.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office issued a community warning system to advise people with respiratory sensitivities to close doors and windows due to the smoke. The advisory was issued at 5:45 p.m. for Oakley, Brentwood, Byron, and Discovery Bay.

At around 6 p.m. the fire's perimeter was contained, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest details.