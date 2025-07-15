Antioch vegetation fire triggers smoke advisory

Firefighters in the East Bay have contained the perimeter of a vegetation fire on Oakley Road and Willow Avenue in Antioch on Tuesday.

The 10-acre fire broke out at around 4:25 p.m. and quickly reached a third alarm.

Thick black smoke filled the air as SkyFOX flew above the scene. By 5:25 p.m., the smoke had turned white as the Contra Costa County Fire Department began to get the upper hand.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office issued a community warning system to advise people with respiratory sensitivities to close doors and windows due to the smoke. The advisory was issued at 5:45 p.m. for Oakley, Brentwood, Byron, and Discovery Bay.

At around 6 p.m. the fire's perimeter was contained, the fire department said.

By 8 p.m., officials gave the all clear and lifted the advisory.

The fire department said crews will remain at the scene for extended mop up. One person declined medical attention. There were no other injuries, the fire department said.