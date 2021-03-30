Anyone 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine in Contra Costa County

Public health officials in Contra County announced Tuesday morning that vaccine eligibility is now open to anyone 16 years and older.

Contra Costa County Health Director Anna Roth said an increased vaccine supply from the state and federal governments means the county can open eligibility to people in the 16-49 age range.

Contra Costa County Health Services said there are available appointments at community clinics.

County health officials said they finally started receiving additional vaccine doses from the federal government. So far this week, Contra Costa County has received 84,500 total doses of vaccine from the state and federal governments, about 30,000 more than just the week before.

Those wanting to book a vaccine appointment at a county clinic can click here or call 1-833-VAX-COCO (1-833-829-2626).