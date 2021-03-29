Contra Costa County expanding vaccines to all adults

Health services in Contra Costa County are now urging all eligible people who want a COVID-19 vaccination to book an appointment as soon as possible.

The county will soon open up eligibility to all adults, 16 years and older, two weeks earlier than the rest of the state.

Increased vaccine supply from the state and federal governments means that the county health service currently has thousands of appointments at its community clinics this week.Timing for the decision to expand eligibility will depend on how quickly available appointments fill in the coming days.

People who are currently eligible are strongly encouraged to beat the rush by requesting appointments as soon as possible, using the online request form at cchealth.org/coronavirus or calling 1-833-VAX-COCO (1-833-829-2626).

People currently eligible for appointments in Contra Costa include: anyone who is 50 or older and lives or works in the county, anyone who is 16 or older and has a high-risk health condition, disability or illness and lives or works in the county, or essential workers who live or work in Contra Costa, including healthcare personnel, emergency services workers, education and childcare workers, agriculture and food workers, transportation and logistics workers, and anyone who lives or works in a congregate living space in the county.