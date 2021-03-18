AP Interview: Newsom admits mistakes in 1st reopening

article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is acknowledging mistakes in communicating with the public last year before the first loosening of coronavirus restrictions led to an early summer spike in cases.

The Democratic governor says its something "that we reflect upon all the time" as the nation's most populous state again embarks on a broad reopening.

Newsom spoke to the Associated Press on Thursday, the day before the one-year anniversary of his coronavirus stay-at-home order. He says he expects to soon expand the list of people eligible for vaccines and that he's right to call organizers of a recall effort against him partisan extremists.