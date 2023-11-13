APEC summit to impact transit, commute into SF on Bay Bridge

As world leaders descend on the City by the Bay, San Franciscans are told to expect traffic and commute delays due to security needs of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Two lanes of the Bay Bridge will also be shut down beginning on Tuesday for the summit, one in each direction of travel. This will have heavy impacts on the morning and evening commutes for anyone heading to or from the East Bay.

Some off-ramps from the Bay Bridge will also be shut down: the eastbound exit at 4th Street and westbound at 5th Street.

Two areas have sizable closures across the city: the first is the security/red zone near SoMa, and the second is near the Fairmont Hotel in Nob Hill. The security/red zone is bordered by Market, Harrison, 5th and 2nd streets.

The Nob Hill area around the Fairmont Hotel, where President Joe Biden has stayed on his recent visits to the city, is bordered by California, Powell and Taylor streets.

Public transit has been rerouted around both of the closed-off areas, and anyone traveling nearby is told to leave extra time for security checkpoints. The street closures will impact traffic starting Monday, but the more robust security measures won't be in full effect until Tuesday morning.

