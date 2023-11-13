APEC summit kicks into high gear

Concrete barriers were in place in the Nob Hill neighborhood, just in front of the Fairmont Hotel on Mason Street early Monday morning. The intersection is expected to be closed by the end of Monday. About half a dozen cranes were also in the area to assist in moving these concrete barriers into the street.

President Joe Biden is set to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit later this week, and in previous visits to the city he stayed at the Fairmont. The president is expected to meet with President Xi Jinping of China.

The meeting between presidents is scheduled for Wednesday, but the changes to how you can drive, walk or take transit around San Francisco start today. The APEC summit will bring in world leaders from 21 different countries, including CEOs and business leaders from around the globe.

What will street closures and transit changes look like for those in the city? People driving through Nob Hill will have to go through checkpoints at California and Taylor streets or Washington and Powell. People who live within that security perimeter around Moscone Center will have to show proof of identification with a valid address to get in.

Cable cars will also be rerouted around the area. MUNI lines will be rerouted too. Two lanes of the Bay Bridge are also going to be closed starting Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. So this is just the start of a lot of changes and adjustments you'll have to make if you are traveling in and around San Francisco this week.

Mayor London Breed welcomed some of the attendees at a City Hall event on Sunday evening where she spoke of San Francisco's meaningful history.

"The eyes of the world will be watching San Francisco and wondering what's going to happen here. Well, what's going to happen here is not something that we are not used to." Breed said. "In 1945, the United Nations was established right here in SF. In 1951, the Treaty with Japan was signed here."



