Argument led to shooting of pregnant woman in Bayview

A 26-year-old pregnant woman was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Fire officials told KTVU the woman called 911 to report she had been shot in the 1100 block of Hollister. The initial call was received around 2:13 p.m.

According to police, the victim had been arguing with a man who shot her and then fled the area.

The woman was taken to a hospital and her injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police. The man, believed to be around 30 years old, remained at large as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.