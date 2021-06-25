Arizona man guilty of shooting wife in Wisconsin in 1988

An Arizona man has been convicted of shooting his wife to death almost 33 years ago.

The woman was found dead outside her home in Poynette in August 1988, the Portage Daily Register reported. She had been shot in the head. She was 33 years old when she died.

Two guns were found near the body. When Mark Bringe told detectives in a 2017 interview about how he and his father-in-law discovered the body, he indicated that he had prior knowledge of his wife’s death, the location of her body and didn’t take action, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors charged him in February 2018 and police arrested him the same day at his home in Sahuarita, Arizona. Investigators contend that he killed his wife in a fit of jealousy because she was having an affair with a man in Michigan. Mark Bringe argued that she committed suicide.

He now faces life in prison. A sentencing date hasn’t been set yet, according to online court records.

