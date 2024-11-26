Armed, masked suspects rob Concord jewelry store at mall on Monday

article

Concord police are looking for multiple suspects who robbed a jewelry store in the Sunvalley Shopping Center mall on Monday evening.

Police said at approximately 6:10 p.m., several suspects wearing hoods and masks and armed with hammers entered Valliani Jewelers. They shattered glass display case and stole numerous pieces of jewelry.

The suspects fled the scene in two vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Justin Wilson at (925) 603-5859.

Featured article



