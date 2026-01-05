Armed person on San Francisco’s Embarcadero prompts police response

The Brief An armed person walking along San Francisco’s Embarcadero Street prompted a police response Monday afternoon, authorities said. The public was asked to avoid the area near Embarcadero and Brannan streets. No further details were immediately available.





What happened?

What we know:

The San Francisco Fire Department reported at 12:40 p.m. that the person was carrying a gun and walking along Embarcadero Street, triggering a response from police and fire crews.

San Francisco police later said the armed person was threatening to harm themselves and was not complying with officer commands.

"Our Hostage/Crisis Negotiation Team is on scene and working for a peaceful resolution," the department said.

Public advisory

What you can do:

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management urged the public to avoid the area near Embarcadero and Brannan streets while police and emergency crews worked at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.