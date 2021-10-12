Armed suspect in custody after taking hostage in San Jose, sheriff says

An armed suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after holding a hostage for roughly 12 hours in San Jose, the sheriff's office said.

Negotiators had been trying to coax the unidentified man from his barricaded position in a a home on East Hills Drive

"There were no injuries from this incident," the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office tweeted

Authorities were called out Monday at 11:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

According to police, one man was being held inside.

East Hills Drive from Dale Drive to South White Road was shut down.