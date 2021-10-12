Expand / Collapse search

Armed suspect in custody after taking hostage in San Jose, sheriff says

By Jorge Bustos and KTVU staff
Updated 1 hour ago
San Jose
Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies and San Jose police on Tuesday morning were at the scene of a "hostage situation" near San Jose with an armed barricaded suspect, authorities said.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - An armed suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after holding a hostage for roughly 12 hours in San Jose, the sheriff's office said. 

Negotiators had been trying to coax the unidentified man from his barricaded position in a a home on East Hills Drive

"There were no injuries from this incident," the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office tweeted

Authorities were called out Monday at 11:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

According to police, one man was being held inside. 

East Hills Drive from Dale Drive to South White Road was shut down.