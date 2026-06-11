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Arrest made after arson attack at Berkeley animal shelter

By Ebunoluwa Ogunrinola
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley
Published June 11, 2026 6:32 PM PDT
Published June 11, 2026 6:32 PM PDT

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Arson investigation at Berkeley animal shelter after suspicious fire, police say
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Arson investigation at Berkeley animal shelter after suspicious fire, police say

A suspicious fire that broke out at Berkeley Animal Services over the weekend is now being investigated as arson, according to police.

The Brief

    • Peter Taraba, a 48-year-old man, was arrested without incident on Thursday morning on suspicion of arson and multiple counts of cruelty to animals, said the Berkeley Police Department.
    • The arson that occurred at Berkeley Animal Services last weekend was "suspicious" as, per BPD, the suspect had used a rock to break a window, and then ignited the fire using an improvised incendiary device.
    • Detectives were able to identify him after reviewing security video from the area and seeing Taraba had returned to the area.

BERKELEY, Calif. -  The Berkeley Police Department arrested a man on Thursday in connection with last week's arson at Berkeley Animal Care Services

Police said the suspect used a rock to break a window and started the fire using some sort of improvised incendiary device. 

Suspect in Berkeley animal shelter arson arrested 

What we know:

The suspect, Peter Taraba, 48, was arrested without incident on Thursday morning on suspicion of arson and multiple counts of cruelty to animals, police said. 

Detectives were able to identify Taraba through evidence and reviewing security video from the area, which he returned to. 

Mugshot of Peter Taraba, a 48-year-old man, who was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of arson and multiple counts of cruelty to animals. Courtesy of Berkeley Police Department. June 11, 2026. 

Background

The backstory:

The arrest comes after the fire broke out early last weekend under a stairwell in the shelter.

There were no injuries reported.

Berkeley Animal Care Services is still closed to the public as they recover from this attack. 

Contributions to Berkeley Humane's Hope Medical Fund can help provide emergency foster housing, medical care, supplies, transportation, and other resources needed to support animals affected by this fire.

BPD thanked the community for their support and the investigators and officers for swiftly identifying and apprehending the suspect before any further harm could be caused to their city.

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Berkeley animal shelter remains closed after 'suspicious' fire broke out
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Berkeley animal shelter remains closed after 'suspicious' fire broke out

Berkeley Animal Care Services suffered a fire in the lobby late Saturday evening The initial call was for a water flow alarm, but increased to a working structure fire that is considered "suspicious in nature," according to Berkeley Fire.

The Source: Berkeley Police Department and prior KTVU reporting.

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