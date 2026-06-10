Arson investigation at Berkeley animal shelter after suspicious fire, police say

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The Brief Berkeley Police Department said that after reviewing security footage, they believe the fire at Berkeley Animal Services last weekend was intentionally lit. The fire is now being investigated by police as arson. We still don’t know if one suspect or multiple suspects were involved.



A suspicious fire that broke out at Berkeley Animal Services over the weekend is now being investigated as arson, according to police.

Animal shelter fire turned arson investigation

What they're saying:

The Berkeley Police Department said on Tuesday that after reviewing security footage, they believe the fire was intentionally lit.

The suspicion initially arose because of a broken window that was near the fire, according to the Berkeley Fire Department.

What we don't know:

It's still being investigated whether there was one suspect or multiple suspects involved, as well as the cause of the fire.

Investigation underway

What we know:

The fire began early Saturday under a stairwell where donated items for the shelter were stored, and appears to have been contained in that area.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing as officials continue to gather evidence and try to identify those involved.

Berkeley Animal Care Services remains temporarily closed to the public as the shelter sustained significant damage to its lobby area and is currently operating on emergency power as recovery efforts continue.

The department urges anyone with details related to this fire to reach out to the police department's Property Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5737 as information provided by community members may be critical to advancing the investigation.