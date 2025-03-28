Livermore man arrested for comic shop burglary, stolen Legos case

article

A Livermore resident was arrested this week in connection to the burglary of a Castro Valley comic shop and a separate case of stolen Lego sets, sheriff's department officials say.

What we know:

Noorullah Amiri, 29, was arrested on Thursday at his home, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

The alleged burglary of Crush Comics, located at 2869 Castro Valley Boulevard, happened at around 3 a.m. last Saturday.

Sheriff's officials said video surveillance from the shop shows two suspects entering the store and stealing merchandise.

Officials found probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for one of the two suspects.

Upon search of the suspect's residence, officials found significant amounts of stolen merchandise, including 200 boxes of Lego sets, comic books and action figures.

The Sheriff's Office said a separate victim from a Bay Area city reported a burglary on Wednesday, where $10,000 worth of Legos were stolen. That victim was able to recover most of the stolen Legos from Amiri, officials said.

What we don't know:

The Sheriff's Office did not share any further information about the second suspect connected to the comic shop burglary.

We do not know if the $10,000 of stolen Legos were taken from a residence or a retailer.

An arrest was made in a Castro Valley comic shop burglary and stolen Legos case.

The Source The Alameda County Sheriff's Office