Arrest made in San Jose hit-and-run collision where grandma and toddler were struck

San Jose police on Wednesday announced an arrest in a hit-and-run collision that injured a woman and her grandson as she was pushing the child across the street in a stroller last week.

Police said Alexa Hadjilatiph, 20, of San Jose was arrested for felony hit-and-run and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. The suspect has since posted bail, police said.

The collision happened October 25 at around 5:40 p.m. at Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane. The suspect was contacted at a residence after police said on Oct. 27, an "alert community member" reported seeing a vehicle similar to the images police shared in a press release.

The newer, dark gray, four-door hatchback; similar to a 2012 Mazda 3, was traveling westbound at a high-rate of speed along Sierra Road, police said. The driver failed to yield when the two pedestrians were struck.

The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

