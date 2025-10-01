Arrest made in VTA employee assault

article

Santa Clara County Sheriff's detectives have arrested a man in connection to the violent assault that left a Valley Transportation Authority employee hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators arrested 23-year-old Brandon Fryshaw hours after the assault, which occurred at Gish VTA Light Rail Station late Monday night. Fryshaw has been booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted murder.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the station shortly before midnight, after they received reports of an unresponsive man on the platform. Upon arrival, they found a 42-year-old man who had been severely beaten and was suffering from significant head injuries. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives were able to identify and arrest Fryshaw within hours of the incident.

Investigators believe Fryshaw may also be connected to the assault that took place at the Saint James VTA Light Rail Station in San Jose in Late September.