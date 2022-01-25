Arrests made in two arson cases in Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County fire officials on Tuesday announced arrests in two separate arsons in recent days.

The first incident happened on Friday outside a restaurant and bike shop at 1500 Kirker Pass Rd. in Clayton.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said crews responded to an arson fire at 1500 Kirker Pass Rd. in Clayton on Jan. 21, 2022. (Contra Costa County Fire Protection Dist. Investigator Meyer)

"The fire was a large debris fire at the rear door of a business, which damaged the exterior and extended into the interior of the structure," said Steve Hill, the public information officer for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire).

Investigators said a man was seen in surveillance video igniting a fire and then adding cardboard and wood to the flames, before leaving the area.

The man, identified as 57-year-old Kevin Cooper of Concord, was later stopped by Concord police. Investigators said he fit the description of the man seen in the surveillance video.

Cooper was arrested and charged with arson to an inhabited structure.

Investigators said two employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.

On Saturday, Con Fire and Pittsburg police responded to the 3700 block of Railroad Ave., where a person was reported to be opening fire hydrants.

Investigators said at the scene, a man identified as Dennis Wolfenbarger told the emergency crews that he had started a fire at a nearby business that was unoccupied.

Crews went to that scene to investigate. "Firefighters were able to remove a small metal container with burning material inside before damage to the structure occurred," Hill said.

Wolfenbarger, 42, of Oakley, was arrested on charges of arson to property and tampering with a utility.

Both he and Cooper were transported to the Martinez Detention Facility.

Con Fire encouraged residents to call its tip line at 1-866-50-ARSON to report suspicious fire activity and help combat arson.