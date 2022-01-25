San Jose firefighter injured after falling off roof
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Fire Department said one of their firefighters was taken to the hospital after falling from a roof.
The incident happened while fighting a townhouse fire on Ashmeade Court shortly before noon on Monday.
The firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.
No other injuries were reported.
SJFD had the flames under control at the location after about 30 minutes.
