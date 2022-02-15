Artist behind year of the tiger statue shares her creative inspiration

The Lunar New Year is here and San Francisco is celebrating in style.

It's the year of the tiger and the Chinese Chamber Of Commerce has commissioned six larger-than-life tiger statutes around the city, including Voyager Tiger in Union Square and the health and wealth tiger in Chinatown's Portsmouth Square.

The strength and courage of the tiger are important symbols considering the struggles with COVID and violence against the Asian American community over this last year.

"The tiger is brave, confident energetic and tigers are known to take on a challenge," said Harlan Wong from the Chinese Chamber of Commerce. "All the attributes we need to overcome the pandemic and the anti-Asian hate."

The Posterity Tiger stands proudly in front of San Francisco's Asian Art Museum. A steady stream of visitors stopped by and took pictures never knowing the woman they were asking to take their photo was Youmei Hou, the woman who created this tiger.

"I'm very happy to see that people love my art," said Hou.

Hou is an accomplished artist, working in media from food to paper. She said when she was initially asked to submit her vision for the design of the tiger she had a colorful tiger in mind.

But, she said organizers asked her to revisit one of her favorite art forms, the tradition of papercutting. She came up with a red and white iconic design.

"When I draw this tiger they said, it's really beautiful, but we want something that's more cultural," said Hou. "So, I want you to do the paper cutting. I decided ok, if you want a paper cutting I can do a papercutting. So, I do this in the middle of the night and I do this papercutting."

Her final design incorporates traditional Chinese symbolism. The character on the head is a sign of long life. The peaches stand for health and the stripes represent togetherness with family. All ideas that resonate with visitors.

"You know I haven't really been able to celebrate Chinese New Year as I have in the past," said Peyton Stotelmyre. "With the red envelope and the ang pao and everything with my family. So, seeing the bright red tiger on our way to eat lunch during work is really awesome and really meaningful especially since I was born year of the tiger."

Hou says she's happy that her tiger is bringing joy to the next generation. She hopes her tiger lends its strength and courage to the community, but with a softer side.

"Usually when you see a tiger the tiger is very strong," said Hou. "Very intimidating. However, because the last year has been very difficult I wanted to create something different. I wanted a tiger that is cute, that is adorable, that is approachable that make you feel warm."

The tigers are on display until February 19th.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce is encouraging visitors to take photos with them and post them on social media as part of the year of the tiger on parade contest. The six tigers will then be auctioned off to support a number of local non-profits.