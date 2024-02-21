Artists add finishing touches to floats ahead of San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade

The Chinese New Year float assembly barn at San Francisco's Pier 54 was bustling with activity in anticipation of Saturday's parade, the largest Asian cultural event in North America.

San Francisco's Chinese New Year parade, now 173 years old, started in 1851, blending elements of an American-style parade with the ancient Lantern Festival born in China 2,200 years ago.

The signature floats complement the throngs of people participating in the parade, along with attendees and those tuning in on-air or online.

For float director Stephanie Mufson of the Parade Guys and her skilled team of artists, it's a labor of love.

"What I take very seriously is the importance of the celebration and the of ritual and tradition. It means a lot to a lot of people, and that means a lot to me. Knowing that what we're doing, has so much meaning for so many people, is really what makes this all worth it," said Mufson.

Historians said that parades with floats trace back to the 13th century Middle Ages when churches used movable wagons to carry different scenes for pageants, especially Easter passion plays.

For the artists at Pier 54, their public display is deeply personal.

"My late grandmother was Year of the Dragon. So, this year is very special to me also, and I'm fourth generation San Franciscan. My grandfather grew up in Chinatown. So, I'm very excited to be part of the parade this year," said artist Amy Koehler."

Related article

"Each year seems to bring more surprises and it brings more joy to my heart as an artist from the Bay Area to be a part of this event at this scale and it involves everybody coming together and celebrating," said artist Derrick Shavers.

For Sara Wizig, her dragon art is very special.

"I'm actually the Year of the Dragon, So, this is particularly special for me to be able to work on this. It's a very fantastic, mystical, whimsical concept," she said.

Work on these floats will continue right up until the day of the parade and well into it. The goal is to ensure that every aspect will tickle the fancy and delight of every person watching.