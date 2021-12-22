As in-custody deaths rise, activists demand investigation of Santa Rita Jail

article

A group of activists, community members and lawyers are demanding an independent investigation of the "unending number of deaths" at Santa Rita Jail.

This year, seven people have died at the Dublin facility and there have been a total of 56 in-custody deaths since 2014, according to a review of data and autopsies by KTVU.

American Friends Service Committee spokesman John Lindsay-Poland, attorney Yolanda Huang, National Lawyers Guild-SF Executive Director Sarah Kershnar, Interfaith Coalition for Justice in Our Jails Chair Richard Speiglman and Legal Services for Prisoners With Children Executive Director Dorsey Nunn wrote the supervisors on Tuesday, emphasizing that three of these deaths occurred within a month's time.

All three men who died were mentally ill and housed in the behavioral health unit.

Maurice Monk and Devin West both died on Nov. 18. Monk, a security guard, died from apparently natural causes, though his family said he wasn't given his medication. West, a longshoreman, was likely the victim of a homicide, though to date, no one has been arrested or charged for his death.

A man who has not yet been identified died on Dec. 15. It's unknown how he died, though the sheriff's office does not suspect suicide or foul play.

"We have heard that these prisoners are locked down 23 hours a day," the letter states. "There are reports that because of their mental illness, they are unable to maintain personal hygiene. We received a report that in one instance, a deputy will order the inmate to "stay on your bunk," the deputy will then unlock the cell door, and "throw "a food tray onto the ground, and then quickly lock the cell door. There’s no one to clean up the cell of the uneaten food and dirty food trays, leading to an unsanitary accumulation of decaying food, mold in the cell, and the stink of the decay permeating the entire POD and negatively affecting all the prisoners housed there… This is an untenable situation."

Documents obtained this fall by KTVU show that people in these behavioral health and quarantine intake housing units are allowed out of their cells for just 30 minutes a day, which they can use to shower, make phone calls or watch TV.

Alameda County supervisors board meeting. Dec. 21, 2021

The group wrote that they are demanding an independent investigation by a retired Alameda County judge of these deaths, "so that we the public, and you, the responsible government officials, can be fully informed of all the contributing factors to these deaths. Corrective measures must be implemented."

They added that they are not confident that a pending legal agreement between a class of mentally ill plaintiffs and the Sheriff's Office will solve the problem.

But two lawyers who filed that case, Jeffrey Bornstein and Kara Janssen, said their agreement, known as a consent decree, includes extensive requirements around mental health care, suicide precautions and out-of-cell time to address the underlying issues.

They noted that these solutions will take time to implement but in the meantime, they said they welcome any additional oversight.

"Sunshine is the best disinfectant and the more eyes on the jail the better," Janssen said.

Bornstein added: "We support any appropriate investigation into the cause of death for anyone who dies in the Santa Rita Jail. We have also been urging the county to take additional steps to increase the number and role of mental health professionals in the jail."

Alameda County Supervisor President Keith Carson did not respond to KTVU for comment. Neither did supervisors David Haubert, Richard Valle, Dave Brown or Nate Miley, all of whom were copied on the letter.

In addition, none of the supervisors responded to portions of the letter that were read aloud at Tuesday's board meeting by Lindsay-Poland who spoke during the public comment period. It is the board's policy not to speak or respond after people speak in the public comment period.

The Sheriff's Office also did not immediately respond for comment on Wednesday.

"We're very, very concerned about these deaths," Lindsay-Poland said at the meeting. "This is urgent and should not wait."

