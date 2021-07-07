A's waterfront ballpark proposal terms get a closer look from Oakland city leaders

Oakland city leaders are taking a look at the terms of a proposed waterfront ballpark for the A's.

A committee of city councilmembers reviewed that report on Wednesday about negotiations with the Athletics and the financial burdens for Oakland.

The A's say the stadium Waterfront Ballpark District at Howard Terminal would be built with private financing, but city officials are concerned about infrastructure funding and the need for Alameda County to help pay for the $12 billion development.

According to Mayor Libby Schaaf, who issued a statement following the committee meeting and presentation, the project's property taxes would be used towards public infrastructure and community benefits without risk to the city or county's general fund and without raising anyone's taxes.

The council listened to public comment both for and against the project Wednesday. They also heard a presentation from A's President Dave Kaval on what he says are the benefits of a waterfront ballpark.

"As folks know, we spent the last five years, really working as hard as we can to make Oakland work, to ensure the A's can stay here for many generations to come. We've held hundreds of community meetings. We've gotten input, we've gotten an understanding of what people want," Kaval said.

Mayor Libby Schaaf said in her statement that the presentation, "answered many questions and showed how we can structure a development deal that protects our taxpayers" while keeping the A's rooted in Oakland.

Oakland wants the team to commit to staying in the city for at least 45 years.

Schaaf said the city-staff recommended deal would include a non-binding relocation agreement between the team and the city. This was something the mayor said both the Warriors and Raiders did not have before they relocated to San Francisco and Las Vegas respectively.

The city council is set to hear a term sheet on July 20.