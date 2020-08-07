At-risk 61-year-old woman goes missing from Oakland

article

Oakland Police Department on Friday are alerting to be on the lookout for a missing, at-risk 61-year-old woman last seen on August 6.

Retha Glenn was last seen Thursday at her East Oakland home on the 3400 block of 64th Ave., police said.

Ms. Glenn is described as a Black female, 5’3”, 135 pounds, with gray/black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray sweat pants, and possibly a COVID-19 face mask.

Glenn is considered at risk because she has Alzheimer's. She is said to enjoy walks near the Walgreens at Fruitvale and Foothill Boulevard and the 3434 High Street location.

If you see her or know of her wherabouts, contact police at: (510) 238-3641.