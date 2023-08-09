At-risk teen missing out of Oakland

article

Oakland authorities are searching for a missing and at-risk teenager.

Terri'nae Wilson-Williams was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Campbell St. in Oakland. The 17-year-old was last seen wearing an orange shirt with a Pokémon on it and gray and black sweatpants, police said.

Terri'nae is described as Afro-Latina standing at 5 feet and 5 inches and approximately 126 pounds.

She has dark brown hair with brown eyes.

Police reported the teenager's family said Terri'nae is epileptic with partial blindness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Person Unit at (510) 238-3641.