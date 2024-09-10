ATM robbery arrests: two men in custody after armed robberies in Brentwood, Antioch

Two men have been arrested in connection to Bay Area ATM robberies dating back to April of this year, according to a statement from the Brentwood Police Department.

The first robbery was a brazen cash grab in broad daylight. On April 9, a man was robbed at gunpoint around 12 p.m. after taking a "significant amount" of money out of the ATM at Bank of America in Brentwood.

As investigators dug deeper, they learned that the same vehicle and suspects were likely involved in another ATM robbery in Antioch.

Left to right: Jaylen McDaniel and Maurice Strong were both arrested in connection to multiple Bay Area ATM robberies (Photo courtesy of Brentwood Police Department)

As surrounding agencies were informed of the robberies, the Pittsburg Police Department spotted the vehicle, and officers arrested 20-year-old Jaylen McDaniel of Antioch.

The second suspect, 20-year-old Maurice Strong of Vallejo, was arrested by the Solano County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. Law enforcement shared that Strong had outstanding warrants when he was arrested.

BPD also shared a warning for community members:

"This incident serves as a reminder to our community to remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings, especially in potentially vulnerable situations like using ATMs," BPD wrote.