Attempted kidnapping of children in strollers near Lake Merritt: police

The Brief Oakland police are investigating two separate attempted kidnappings and assaults that occurred Monday morning near Lake Merritt The mother of one of the children posted video of the incident to TikTok under the username @alexa.inspiration to warn others to be careful. Police arrested the suspect, but authorities have not released any additional details regarding his identity.



Oakland police are investigating two separate attempted kidnappings and assaults that occurred Monday morning near Lake Merritt.

Attempted kidnapping near Lake Merritt

What we know:

According to police, the attempts happened before 9 a.m. near Grand Avenue and Harrison Street, along the stretch of the lake adjacent to The Cathedral of Christ the Light and across the water from Children's Fairyland.

The mother of one of the children posted video of the incident to TikTok under the username @alexa.inspiration to warn others to be careful.

Investigators and the mother said a man attempted to snatch her child from a stroller before running away and attacking a second child who was also in a stroller.

Both children were accompanied by adults at the time of the attacks.

Suspect ID, motive unknown

What we don't know:

Police arrested the suspect, but authorities have not released any additional details regarding his identity.