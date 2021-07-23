Attic fire causes estimated $75K in damage to home in Brentwood
article
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A fire this week in Brentwood caused $75,000 to a home, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
Photo: East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
The blaze was reported at 9:41 a.m. Thursday at 6840 Balfour Road, where crews arrived to find smoke coming from a corner of the house. Firefighters went in and extinguished flames in the attic, fire district officials said.
Photo: East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no injuries resulted from it.
Advertisement
Photo: East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.