Attic fire causes estimated $75K in damage to home in Brentwood

A fire this week in Brentwood caused $75,000 to a home, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Photo: East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The blaze was reported at 9:41 a.m. Thursday at 6840 Balfour Road, where crews arrived to find smoke coming from a corner of the house. Firefighters went in and extinguished flames in the attic, fire district officials said.

Photo: East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no injuries resulted from it.

