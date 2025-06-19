Heir to Hills Bros. Coffee charged in Fremont vehicle-ramming attack

article

The heir to a 19th-century San Francisco coffee company has been charged after allegedly chasing a Tesla security guard in a Land Rover, ramming another car, and leading police on a brief chase, according to court records.

Heir to Hills Bros. Coffee

What we know:

Austin Hills, 45, was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of evading police in connection with the June 12 incident. Hills also has prior convictions for unlawful firearm activity.

Hills is the great-grandson of one of the founders of Hills Bros. Coffee, which was later acquired by Massimo Zanetti.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a Tesla security guard was on a lunch break around 3:15 a.m. in a Tesla Model X when Hills allegedly tried to rear-end the vehicle with his Land Rover.

He then allegedly rammed a parked and occupied Kia Forte several times on Page Avenue before fleeing onto Kato Road.

Related article

Police located Hills’ vehicle and attempted to stop him, but he fled onto Interstate 680, turning off his headlights and driving dangerously. Officers were forced to abandon the pursuit.

Hills was later arrested by Napa police later that morning. Inside his vehicle, officers found a pressure cooker, drone, gas cans, and a gas mask.

He remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail.

Prior cases

Dig deeper:

San Francisco Superior Court records show Hills has a history of criminal cases dating back to 2009. In his most recent case in July 2024, he was referred to mental health diversion, according to the Chronicle.

Hills is the oldest son of Austin E. Hills, co-founder and board chairman of Grgich Hills Estate, a family-owned winery in Napa Valley.