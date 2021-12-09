Authorities crack unsolved killing of Crockett waitress from 1996

article

Authorities on Thursday announced that they solved the 1996 killing of a waitress in Crockett through DNA evidence.

On September 24, 1996, Priscilla Lewis, 21, was working as a waitress at the Four Corners restaurant located at 628 2nd Avenue in Crockett.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a cook at the restaurant called 911 after discovering the 21-year-old's body in the basement bathroom, the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said Lewis' cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning.

Over the last two decades, investigators have interviewed dozens of people while the crime lab analyzed numerous pieces of evidence. Despite those efforts, the case remained unsolved.

In 2020, with the advancement of DNA technology, detectives submitted additional evidence to the crime lab.

Authorities said a DNA match came back to Danny Lamont Hamilton.

Hamilton was incarcerated at the Martinez Detention Facility from 1999-2002 for unrelated sexual assault charges. He was later convicted of those charges and sentenced to prison for 295 years.

Hamilton, who is 51-years-old, is currently serving his term at a state prison near San Diego.

On Wednesday, Hamilton was charged with one count of murder along with numerous enhancements including murder by lying in wait and felony murder kidnapping.

Authorities have not yet revealed a possible motive for the killing.

Advertisement