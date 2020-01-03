Authorities ID woman shot to death in attempt to invade ex-boyfriend's Dublin home

The woman killed in a shootout after she invaded her ex-boyfriends home in Dublin has been identified as 28-year-old Adrianna Maria Navarro.

Dublin police said Navarro, of Vallejo, and another man broke into her ex-boyfriends home Wednesday in the 3400 block of Monaghan Street.

Officers were called to the residence on reports of an attempted home invasion. Arriving officers found Navarro and the male suspect at scene, both with gunshot wounds.

Navarro died at the scene from her injuries and the man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the man who lives at the home woke to banging on his front door. As he approached his front door, he recognized Navarro, his ex-girlfriend. He opened the door and was confronted by her and another man who pointed a gun at him.

Following an attempted assault, the resident fired his own gun at the pair in self-defense while fleeing his home.

Police also believe the male suspect fired his gun at the resident, however, the resident was not injured.

Authorities don't know who fired the fatal shot that killed the woman.

"These types of things don't occur in Dublin. This was not a random act. He did know the female," said Dublin Police Captain Nate Schmidt. "She was an ex-girlfriend, so definitely a strange event for the City of Dublin."

Investigators said the motive for the break-in and assault on the resident appears to be relationship issues.