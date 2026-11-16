Authorities identify 2 women killed in Orinda car crash

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The Brief California Highway Patrol officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Friday to reports of a solo-vehicle crash on the westbound side of State Route 24. Authorities found four occupants injured. Two women who were determined to be passengers were declared dead at the scene



Contra Costa County authorities on Monday identified two women who were killed in a crash near Orinda that injured two others.

Crash on State Route 24

Authorities respond Friday:

California Highway Patrol officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Friday to reports of a solo-vehicle crash on the westbound side of State Route 24, just east of Camino Pablo in Orinda.

Authorities found four occupants ranging in age from 16 to 20 injured at the scene.

Two women who were determined to be passengers were declared dead at the scene. They were identified as 18-year-old Serena Denise Broom and 20-year-old Sariyah Unique Pintily, both of San Francisco.

The 19-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital, where the former was treated for moderate injuries and the latter is being treated for critical injuries, the CHP said.

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The CHP said a preliminary investigation into the crash reveals the vehicle – a gray Infiniti SUV – was driving westbound on the highway when it left the road and crashed "for reasons still under investigation."

The CHP added that the driver and Pintily were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact the CHP Contra Costa Area office in Martinez at 925-387-1900.