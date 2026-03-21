Authorities investigating homicide in Lafayette residential neighborhood
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and Lafayette Police Department were investigating a suspected homicide on Saturday that took place in Lafayette.
What we know:
The sheriff's office said on X at about 2:45 p.m. that a homicide investigation was underway on Westminster Place.
The road is a small residential street with a cul-de-sac, just inside the eastern Lafayette city limits and south of state Highway 24.
What we don't know:
The post said more details would be provided later in the day, and Contra Costa Sheriff's Office public information officer Jimmy Lee said no other information was available as of 4 p.m.
The Lafayette Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information Saturday afternoon.