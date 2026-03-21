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Authorities investigating homicide in Lafayette residential neighborhood

Published  March 21, 2026 6:54pm PDT
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Bay City News
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FILE ART- Evidence marker at the scene of a crime. 

The Brief

    • The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday afternoon that a homicide investigation was underway on Westminster Place.
    • The identity of the victim and their manner of death were not released.

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and Lafayette Police Department were investigating a suspected homicide on Saturday that took place in Lafayette.

What we know:

The sheriff's office said on X at about 2:45 p.m. that a homicide investigation was underway on Westminster Place.

The road is a small residential street with a cul-de-sac, just inside the eastern Lafayette city limits and south of state Highway 24. 

What we don't know:

The post said more details would be provided later in the day, and Contra Costa Sheriff's Office public information officer Jimmy Lee said no other information was available as of 4 p.m. 

The Lafayette Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information Saturday afternoon.

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