Authorities investigating homicide in Lafayette residential neighborhood

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The Brief The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday afternoon that a homicide investigation was underway on Westminster Place. The identity of the victim and their manner of death were not released.



The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and Lafayette Police Department were investigating a suspected homicide on Saturday that took place in Lafayette.

What we know:

The sheriff's office said on X at about 2:45 p.m. that a homicide investigation was underway on Westminster Place.

The road is a small residential street with a cul-de-sac, just inside the eastern Lafayette city limits and south of state Highway 24.

What we don't know:

The post said more details would be provided later in the day, and Contra Costa Sheriff's Office public information officer Jimmy Lee said no other information was available as of 4 p.m.

The Lafayette Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information Saturday afternoon.