Authorities: Sacramento man arrested in Iowa had ‘hit list’

Authorities say a California man arrested in Iowa had an assault rifle, ammunition and a "hit list" that named President Joe Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and others.

The man was pulled over while driving eastbound on Interstate 80 on Dec. 21, the Des Moines Register reported Thursday. Authorities say in the criminal complaint that police stopped the man because he was driving aggressively.

The Sacramento Bee identified him as Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, who is described in court records as a former grocery store worker from Merced who also lives in Sacramento. He had an AR-15 rifle, boxes of ammunition and loaded magazines and body armor in his car when he was stopped. He had the White House in his GPS as his destination.

MORE: California prisons fight virus outbreaks amid staff concerns

Police said he made concerning comments about Biden during the traffic stop, so he was taken to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

He told investigators that he left his home in Sacramento on Dec. 18 to drive straight to the White House to kill people in power, and that if freed, he’d carry out his plan, according to the criminal complaint.

Police also say the man allegedly compiled his "hit list" of "evil" people to kill via videos on TikTok. The man allegedly stated he would kill Biden unless the president promised to comply with the man’s demands, the complaint added.

Xiong is charged with one count of making threats to a former president. Authorities say additional charges could be added by a grand jury in a later indictment.

Advertisement

Xiong's attorneys filed a notice Thursday that he intends to rely on an insanity defense.