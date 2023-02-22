Expand / Collapse search
Authorities seek help identifying patient at Zuckerberg Hospital

By Kathleen Kirkwood
Published 
San Francisco
Bay City News
article

Authorities hope to identify a patient hospitalized Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Zuckerberg Hospital in San Francisco. (Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital)

SAN FRANCISCO - Officials at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center are asking the public's help in identifying a man admitted there on Sunday.

He is estimated to be 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair with some gray. 

The hospital released a photo of the patient on Wednesday. 

He was brought to the hospital from Eighth and Clementina streets, in the city's South of Market district about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Anyone who knows his name is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department Office at ZSFG at (628) 206-8063.

Authorities hope to identify a patient hospitalized Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Zuckerberg Hospital in San Francisco. (Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital)