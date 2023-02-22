Authorities seek help identifying patient at Zuckerberg Hospital

article

Officials at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center are asking the public's help in identifying a man admitted there on Sunday.

He is estimated to be 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair with some gray.

The hospital released a photo of the patient on Wednesday.

He was brought to the hospital from Eighth and Clementina streets, in the city's South of Market district about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Anyone who knows his name is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department Office at ZSFG at (628) 206-8063.

SEE ALSO: El Cerrito woman arrested, suspected as serial armed robber

