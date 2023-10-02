Autonomous vehicle strikes pedestrian in San Francisco

article

A female pedestrian was struck and injured by a Cruise autonomous vehicle in San Francisco Monday night, officials say.

The woman was trapped under the wheel axle for an unknown amount of time, according to fire officials.

San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca said the crash happened at the intersection of 5th and Market streets. Officers responded at 9:31 p.m.

At first Rueca said the woman's condition was unknown, but they now say she suffered life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital after officers and medics, who responded, rendered aid.

San Francisco Fire Department said the area was closed for investigation by the police.

Police said the autonomous vehicle remained at the scene following the crash and that there was no occupant in the vehicle at the time of the collision. Police would not confirm if the AV was a Cruise or Waymo vehicle. However, a Cruise car with its hazard lights flashing was parked at the crime scene.

In a live interview from the scene SF Fire Capt. Justin Shore said this was a unique situation for rescuers. "When they arrived on scene they found a female underneath the left rear axle of a stopped autonomous vehicle. Rescuers did not have any drivers or any passengers to ask about the nature of the injuries or how the victim came to be beneath the vehicle."

Shore said rescuers were able to contact the vehicle operator through the voice controls inside the robo-taxi. The vehicle was disabled to a stop. Shore said heavy rescue tools, including the jaws of life, were utilized to extract the victim. The vehicle had to be lifted off from the victim, and she was then pulled to safety.

Shore said the victim suffered multiple traumatic injuries as a result of the collision. He said there were no drivers, passengers, nor witnesses on the sidewalk that came forward with information about the crash. Shore said dispatchers were at the scene within 60 seconds of the initial dispatch.

Cruise is cooperating with police.

The SFPD traffic division is leading the investigation.