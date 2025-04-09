The Brief Avelo Airlines will close its hub in Santa Rosa to provide ICE deportation flights from Arizona. Sonoma County supervisors are angry about the decision. Avelo's CEO said this is a "sensitive and complicated topic."



A small airline will close its hub in the North Bay after accepting a contract with the US Department of Homeland Security to operate deportation flights from Arizona.

Avelo planes will no longer be at the Charles M. Schulz Airport in Santa Rosa as of May 1.

A year ago, Sonoma County leaders loved the idea of Avelo Airlines, a low-budget airline, setting up shop, offering flights to smaller airports around the country.

Now, those same officials are blasting Avelo for its decision to fly deportation flights for the Trump administration.

The CEO of the company, Andrew Levy, called this a "sensitive and complicated topic."

And he added that the change would help the company expand and protect jobs.

The domestic and international flights will be supported by three Boeing 737-800 planes and based at Mesa Gateway Airport, Avelo said in a statement.

His statements have garnered pushback from local leaders.

According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said that Avelo will "never get another dime from me."

Others said if any of those deportation flights fly through Sonoma County, that would be grounds for a protest.

Across the country in Connecticut, Democratic New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker reached out to Avelo's CEO and urged the airline's boss to change his mind.

The state's Attorney General also wrote a letter to share his concerns.

"Travel should be about bringing people together, not tearing families apart," Elicker wrote.

Resources from Santa Rosa will be diverted to Arizona and Burbank, which means fewer flights will operate out of Santa Rosa.

Tom Cartwright, a flight data analyst for the advocacy group Witness at the Border, whose social media feeds are closely watched in immigration circles, said he isn’t aware of any other commercial airlines that have provided such flights for ICE in the past five years he’s been tracking flights.

He called the decision by Avelo "unusual" considering charter companies the public likely hasn’t heard of typically make these flights.