San Francisco's b. Patisserie expands to Union Square

A San Francisco-born bakery known for its French-style pastries with a modern flair is expanding.

b. Patisserie, the brainchild of pastry chefs Belinda Leong and Michael Suas, is bringing its coveted pastries, like the Kouign-Amann, to Union Square.

The new location is a cafe kiosk at 350 Powell St. and is slated to open in late March.

The expansion follows a successful pop-up in Union Square during NBA All-Star Weekend and the Chinese New Year Parade, the city said.

"San Francisco has always been good to me, and Belinda was born and raised here," said Suas. "It’s part of our responsibility to give back to the city, to help where we can. We hope people will come to Union Square, feel comfortable, and support local businesses.

Leong added that the cafe kiosk is convenient for all those who live, work, and visit Union Square.

"We hope this kiosk becomes a spot where the community can gather and connect," said Leong.

The b. Patisserie cafe kiosk will be around for a year, after which the city hopes to find a permanent tenant for the space.