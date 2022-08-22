Benicia firefighters deliver baby on freeway

article

Benicia firefighters were being hailed as heroes, credited for bringing a baby into the world along a freeway, when the newborn's mother couldn't quite make it to the hospital on time.

On Saturday, around 6:20 p.m., the Benicia Fire Department was dispatched to Interstate 680 near Lake Herman Road after receiving a call about woman in labor.

SEE ALSO: Jackknifed big rig shuts down I-680 southbound lanes in Martinez for most of the day

"Upon arrival, Engine-11 Paramedics found a full-term mother in active labor with a complicated presentation," fire officials shared on social media.

Paramedics wasted no time and got to work. They delivered the baby right there along the freeway. They also provided post-care delivery and then rushed the mother and child to North Bay Medical Center in Fairfield.

Fire officials said, "At the time of arrival at the emergency department, both mother and baby were doing well."

Community members celebrated the quick action of the firefighters and expressed gratitude for their dedication and work.

"Wow! Thank you BFD for being there at such a critical moment…amazing, well done!!!" said Facebook user Sarah Grebe.

Another Facebook user, Oneita Feeney joked, "New bumper snicker: Benicia Fire Department: WE DELIVER -OR- NEVER TARDY TO THE PARTY, WE DELIVER ON TIME."

And Kenneth Paulk called Benicia firefighters "unsung heroes" who were ready and eager to serve their community. "No big fanfare," he said, "just doing their job and keeping us safe."