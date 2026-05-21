Family of 'Baby Jaxon' make emotional pleas during teen suspect's court appearance

The Brief At Thursday's hearing, the Santa Clara County judge granted a four-month continuance to allow for a probation department report and the gathering of evidence. San Jose police found the child unresponsive in his crib on April 5 in a home on the 300 block of Otono Court. The suspect, who was 17 years old at the time of the toddler's death, is facing multiple charges



The young man charged in the death of 2-year-old "Baby Jaxon," who died in San Jose in April, made his second court appearance Thursday, where family members, holding the toddler's ashes, shared emotional anecdotes while calling on the court to take action.

The suspect, who was 17 years old at the time of the toddler's death, is facing multiple charges, including murder, sexual assault, and assault with a hair tie, which was found around the child's neck on Easter Sunday.

San Jose police found "Baby Jaxon" unresponsive in his crib on April 5 in a home on the 300 block of Otono Court. Medical staff found the toddler had "several suspicious traumatic injuries" and the toddler was placed on life support, police said.

Three days later, police arrested the 17-year-old.

"Baby Jaxon" died on April 9.

Suspect in death of ‘Baby Jaxon’ appears in court

What we know:

The now-18-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, will appear in court next on June 25 for a status hearing.

At Thursday's hearing, the Santa Clara County judge granted a four-month continuance to allow for a probation department report and the gathering of evidence.

The toddler's grandmother made a victim impact statement to the court, holding a lavender box with the 2-year-old's ashes.

"He was born premature, but was a little warrior," she said. "I don’t know how I can live each day. I miss him so much."

Another relative called the suspect, who is the toddler's cousin, a "horrible monster."

"He did not deserve the tragedy at the hands of a horrible monster. I hope he gets what he deserves, whether it’s prison or death," the family member said.

The case is currently being tried in Santa Clara County Juvenile Court. Prosecutors are looking to transfer the case to adult court.

If the suspect is tried as an adult, he faces life in prison.

RELATED: Santa Clara County demands DFCS reform after another child death

What happened to ‘Baby Jaxon’?

The backstory:

During the investigation, detectives learned the toddler had been placed with a foster caregiver who had a "concerning criminal history," police said.

Investigators also noted the caregiver "was less than cooperative and not forthcoming during initial interviews," police said.

She was arrested and booked, but later released pending further investigation.

The Mercury News reported Santa Clara County’s Department of Family and Children’s Services had placed "Baby Jaxon" with the teenager’s 40-year-old mother about six weeks before Jaxon was found unresponsive in the crib.

Friends of Jaxon's mom said the woman had died due to poor health.

"I knew his mom," one woman said. "At the time she had him, she started to develop a lot of her health issues."

The boy's father was unable to care for him and Jaxon was placed in foster care with a woman, whom relatives said was his aunt.

RELATED: 8-year-old girl dies after San Jose medical emergency, police investigating

Santa Clara County employees on leave

Dig deeper:

Santa Clara County Executive James Williams said last month that 10 county employees had been placed on leave in connection with the case.

"We know the public is expecting answers and so are we," Williams said. "The safety and well-being of children is one of our most important obligations as a county organization. What happened to Jaxon is unacceptable and we are treating it with the seriousness and urgency that it demands," Williams said.

The placement was handled by the county’s Department of Family and Children’s Services. The agency is already under a corrective action plan by the California Department of Social Services following two other recent deaths of children in foster care.

In light of "Baby Jaxon's" death, the county has requested that state authorities add the toddler's case to their current oversight.

Officials also asked the state to continue its monitoring beyond June, when the previous oversight period was scheduled to end.

Other deaths under the care of Santa Clara County

Local perspective:

"Baby Jaxon's" case is the latest in a troubling line of children who've died since 2023 while in the care and custody of the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children's Services.

"The system is supposed to be there to protect kids and we can't keep having kids die," said Evangeline Dominguez-Estrada, a family friend of the victim.

Advocates following this case and county leaders are calling for accountability from DFCS leadership, which saw another child, Arora Williams, die while in its custody May 15.