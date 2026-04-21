How San Jose's 'Baby Jaxon' ended up in foster care

The Brief District Attorney Jeff Rosen cited "serious lapses" by the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children’s Services for placing Baby Jaxon in a foster home where the caregiver had a known criminal history. According to loved ones, Jaxon's mom died from health issues and his father was unable to care for him. The 2-year-old suffered repeated physical and sexual abuse while in foster care before dying on April 9; his teen cousin now faces murder and sexual assault charges in the toddler's death.



A series of family misfortunes led to the ultimate tragedy — the death of a 2-year-old San Jose boy known as Baby Jaxon.

After the toddler’s death while in the foster care system, questions are being raised about where Jaxon’s parents were.

Jaxon was placed in foster care earlier this year. In February, Santa Clara County’s Department of Family and Children’s Services placed him in the care of a 40-year-old woman, authorities said. A caregiver, detectives later found, had a "concerning criminal history."

Family members identified the caregiver as Jaxon’s relative and the mother of the 17-year-old boy now charged in the toddler’s death.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is blaming the department, citing serious lapses in oversight.

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Pattern of abuse

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Police responded to a 911 call April 5 at a home in the 300 block of Otono Court. Officers discovered Jaxon’s "small, bruised and battered body," investigators said. Medical staff also identified several "suspicious traumatic injuries," and the child was placed on life support. He died four days later, on April 9.

Evidence indicates Jaxon was repeatedly assaulted, both sexually and physically, from the time he entered the home, according to the district attorney’s office. Rosen said the teen suspect, who has since turned 18, faces charges of murder and sexual assault. The charges also include felony assault with a hair tie, which was found wrapped around the toddler’s neck on Easter Sunday.

"This is a terrible and horrific case," Rosen said, adding that prosecutors are seeking to try the suspect as an adult.

Before Jaxon’s death, his grandmother alerted a social worker to a red line around his neck, according to The Mercury News.

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Questions of placement

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The investigation revealed that Jaxon’s caregiver had a troubling criminal record.

According to The Mercury News, the department placed Jaxon in her care despite a felony child endangerment conviction tied to a drunk driving case in which her 1-year-old child was in the car.

During initial interviews in the Baby Jaxon case, police said the woman was "less than cooperative and not forthcoming." She was arrested and booked but later released pending further investigation.

Baby Jaxon's parents

The tragedy followed a period of instability for the toddler. Friends of the family said Jaxon’s mother died following health issues.

"At the time that she had him, she started to develop a lot of her health issues," said Evangeline Dominguez-Estrada, a friend of Jaxon’s mother. His father was unable to care for him, leading to the foster placement.

"He was only 2," Dominguez-Estrada said. "He did not deserve this. He deserved to be protected. He deserved to be cared for."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jaxon Juarez, 2, known as "Baby Jaxon." Photo: Family

‘Enough is enough’

Rosen is demanding full accountability from county officials, underscoring that Jaxon is the third child in the care of DFCS to be killed in recent years.

He pointed to the 2023 case of Baby Phoenix, who died of fentanyl poisoning, and the 2024 death of 7-year-old Jordan Walker, who a relative fatally stabbed.

"I think that we should all be asking questions of county officials at the highest level," Rosen said. "Why are horrible and tragic crimes happening to children in the care and custody of the Department of Family and Children's Services over and over?"

Moving forward

What's next:

In a statement to KTVU, county spokesperson Peter Gallotta said the county is conducting a "comprehensive investigation" into the death, along with an independent review by the state Department of Social Services.

"The death of Jaxon Juarez is deeply tragic and under active investigation by the County," Gallotta said. "The County is committed to swiftly investigating every aspect of this horrific tragedy and publicly sharing the results of these investigations when available and to the extent allowable by law."

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner has not yet released an official cause of death, pending a full autopsy.

The suspect’s next court date is May 21, beginning what could be a monthslong process to determine whether the case will be transferred to adult court.