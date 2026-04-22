Social workers on leave after death of ‘Baby Jaxon’ in Santa Clara County foster care

The Brief Seven Santa Clara County social workers were placed on paid administrative leave following the death of 2-year-old "Baby Jaxon" in foster care. Authorities allege the toddler was repeatedly abused, and an 18-year-old suspect faces murder and sexual assault charges. The case has raised concerns about how the child was placed with a caregiver who had a prior felony child endangerment conviction.



Several social workers have been placed on leave following the death of a San Jose toddler known as "Baby Jaxon," who died while in the foster care system.

The Service Employees International Union, Local 521, which represents Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children’s Services social workers, confirmed that seven workers have been placed on paid administrative leave. The Mercury News Group first reported the development.

Union calls for independent investigation

What they're saying:

"We are deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic loss of an innocent child - an unthinkable outcome that demands urgent attention," SEIU Local 521 Chapter President Andre Thomas said in an earlier statement. "While this incident remains under active investigation, we call for a fully independent investigation to ensure transparency and truth. There can be no excuses and no shortcuts when it comes to proper vetting and safeguarding our communities."

Questions over foster placement

Dig deeper:

Jaxon, 2, was placed in foster care earlier this year. In February, DFCS placed him with a 40-year-old caregiver, authorities said.

The case has raised questions about how the child was placed in a home with a caregiver who had a concerning criminal history. Family members identified the caregiver as a relative of Jaxon and the mother of the 17-year-old boy charged in the child’s death.

According to the Bay Area News Group, the caregiver had a prior felony child endangerment conviction related to a DUI case in which her 1-year-old child was in the car.

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Details of the investigation

The backstory:

Police responded to a 911 call on April 5 at a home on the 300 block of Otono Court, where officers found Jaxon with severe injuries. Investigators described the toddler as having a "small, bruised and battered body."

Medical staff identified multiple "suspicious traumatic injuries," and Jaxon was placed on life support. He died four days later, on April 9.

Evidence indicates the child was repeatedly assaulted, both physically and sexually, after entering the home, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

The teen suspect, who has since turned 18, faces charges including murder and sexual assault. Prosecutors also allege felony assault involving a hair tie that was found around the toddler’s neck.

"This is a terrible and horrific case," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said, adding that prosecutors are seeking to try the suspect as an adult.

Prior concerns

Dig deeper:

Before Jaxon’s death, his grandmother alerted a social worker to a red mark around his neck, according to the Mercury News Group.

During initial interviews, police said the caregiver was not cooperative. She was arrested and booked but later released pending further investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jaxon Juarez, 2, known as "Baby Jaxon." Photo: Family

Family background

The toddler’s death followed a period of instability. Friends said Jaxon’s mother had died after experiencing health issues, and his father was unable to care for him.

"He was only 2," said Evangeline Dominguez-Estrada, a friend of Jaxon’s mother. "He did not deserve this. He deserved to be protected. He deserved to be cared for."

County response

Rosen called for accountability, underscoring that Jaxon is the third child in the care of the county’s child welfare system to be killed in recent years.

In a statement, county spokesperson Peter Gallotta said a "comprehensive investigation" is underway, along with an independent review by the state Department of Social Services.

"The death of Jaxon Juarez is deeply tragic and under active investigation by the County," Gallotta said. "The County is committed to swiftly investigating every aspect of this horrific tragedy and publicly sharing the results of these investigations when available and to the extent allowable by law."

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner has not released an official cause of death, pending an autopsy.

The suspect’s next court date is May 21, beginning what could be a monthslong process to determine whether the case will be transferred to adult court.